Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur

750 mLUPC: 0072105900131
Purchase Options

Product Details

Enjoy a daytime cocktail with Aperol Liqueur, the perfect aperitivo. Originally created in 1919 in Padova, Italy, Aperol features a unique bittersweet taste and bright orange color, both of which derive from the secret, original recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. An infusion of zesty orange, herbs and roots with a touch of vanilla make for a perfectly balanced combination and offers a texture that's velvety and rounded with long-lasting orange flavor. An ideal addition to your home bar, Aperol is the quintessential aperitivo. Aperol is an irreplaceable component in the original Aperol Spritz, a deliciously simple cocktail made with Aperol, prosecco, soda water and an orange slice. The bright flavors and easy preparation make it a perfect pre-dinner cocktail or complement to a casual brunch. The 750 ml bottle of liqueur is 11% alcohol by volume. Aperol is a premium Italian aperitivo and an iconic symbol of aperitif culture, having celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Cin Cin!

  • One 750 ml liqueur bottle of Aperol
  • Originally created in 1919 in Padova, Italy, this liqueur is an aperitif staple
  • Aperol features a bright infusion of zesty orange, herbs, roots and vanilla
  • A perfect addition to your home bar to make a variety of cocktails and the original Aperol Spritz
  • This colorful liqueur is ideal for a celebratory toast, pre-dinner cocktail or casual brunch with friends
  • Aperol is a premium Italian aperitivo and an iconic symbol of aperitif culture