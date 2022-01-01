Aperol® Aperitivo Liqueur
Product Details
Enjoy a daytime cocktail with Aperol Liqueur, the perfect aperitivo. Originally created in 1919 in Padova, Italy, Aperol features a unique bittersweet taste and bright orange color, both of which derive from the secret, original recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. An infusion of zesty orange, herbs and roots with a touch of vanilla make for a perfectly balanced combination and offers a texture that's velvety and rounded with long-lasting orange flavor. An ideal addition to your home bar, Aperol is the quintessential aperitivo. Aperol is an irreplaceable component in the original Aperol Spritz, a deliciously simple cocktail made with Aperol, prosecco, soda water and an orange slice. The bright flavors and easy preparation make it a perfect pre-dinner cocktail or complement to a casual brunch. The 750 ml bottle of liqueur is 11% alcohol by volume. Aperol is a premium Italian aperitivo and an iconic symbol of aperitif culture, having celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. Cin Cin!
- One 750 ml liqueur bottle of Aperol
- Originally created in 1919 in Padova, Italy, this liqueur is an aperitif staple
- Aperol features a bright infusion of zesty orange, herbs, roots and vanilla
- A perfect addition to your home bar to make a variety of cocktails and the original Aperol Spritz
- This colorful liqueur is ideal for a celebratory toast, pre-dinner cocktail or casual brunch with friends
- Aperol is a premium Italian aperitivo and an iconic symbol of aperitif culture