Apiterra Turmeric & Ginger Raw Honey
8 ozUPC: 0070712968162
We're rethinking honey to give you the tastiest superfood ever. Go ahead, stir into yogurt, or indulge guilt-free, straight from the jar.
RAW Honey = Immunity, Heart, Skin
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size(21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate17g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw honey, turmeric, ginger.
