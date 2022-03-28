Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml Perspective: front
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml Perspective: back
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml Perspective: left
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml Perspective: right
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml Perspective: top
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml Perspective: bottom
Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml

750 mLUPC: 0008500003096
Located in AISLE 4

Product Details

Immerse your senses in this smooth Cabernet. Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine has hints of jammy dark fruit and vanilla that blend with a silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate. From the makers of Apothic wines, this alluring twist on Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with your night - wherever it takes you. Get this limited release before it's gone.

  • Hints of jammy dark fruit and vanilla
  • Silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate
  • From the makers of Apothic wine
  • Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with your night - wherever it takes you
  • Limited release be sure to get it before it's gone.