Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Limited Release Red Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0008500003096
Immerse your senses in this smooth Cabernet. Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine has hints of jammy dark fruit and vanilla that blend with a silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate. From the makers of Apothic wines, this alluring twist on Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with your night - wherever it takes you. Get this limited release before it's gone.
- Hints of jammy dark fruit and vanilla
- Silky smooth texture that boldly lingers on the palate
- From the makers of Apothic wine
- Apothic Cabernet Sauvignon pairs with your night - wherever it takes you
- Limited release be sure to get it before it's gone.