Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008500002348
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Apothic Crush Red Blend is a decadent red wine blend with medium tannins and a velvety smooth finish. This luscious red blend features notes of ripe berries, raspberry jam and hints of caramel and chocolate with a long, smooth finish. This versatile red blend is ideal on its own, or for wherever the night takes you. Enjoy Apothic Crush at room temperature. Crafted with the signature wine grapes of California, Apothic Crush Red Blend wine offers a truly unique wine experience.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine
  • Medium body with a velvety smooth finish
  • A fruit forward wine with notes of ripe berries, cherry and raspberry jam
  • Rich notes of caramel and chocolate
  • Enjoy this highly versatile California red wine on its own or with anything
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
  • This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories124.95
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5.88mg
Total Carbohydrate3.84g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.91g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Wine

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More