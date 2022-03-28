Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine
Product Details
Apothic Crush Red Blend is a decadent red wine blend with medium tannins and a velvety smooth finish. This luscious red blend features notes of ripe berries, raspberry jam and hints of caramel and chocolate with a long, smooth finish. This versatile red blend is ideal on its own, or for wherever the night takes you. Enjoy Apothic Crush at room temperature. Crafted with the signature wine grapes of California, Apothic Crush Red Blend wine offers a truly unique wine experience.
- One 750 mL bottle of Apothic Crush Red Blend Red Wine
- Medium body with a velvety smooth finish
- A fruit forward wine with notes of ripe berries, cherry and raspberry jam
- Rich notes of caramel and chocolate
- Enjoy this highly versatile California red wine on its own or with anything
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Wine
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
