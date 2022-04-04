Hover to Zoom
Apothic Inferno Red Blend Red Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0008500002490
Apothic Inferno Red Blend is a bold, intriguing red blend aged for 60 days in charred whiskey barrels. This wine with a whiskey soul features notes of red and dark fruit, maple, and spice with a long, clean finish. This robust wine pairs well with gatherings or a roaring fire. This wine is best enjoyed at room temperature or in a whiskey-inspired wine cocktail. Apothic Inferno Red Blend offers a truly unique wine. Apothic has been a true original from the start, crafting bold wines with a hint of intrigue.
- One 750 mL bottle of Apothic Inferno Red Blend Red Wine
- Apothic Inferno Red Blend wine aged in whiskey casks for 60 days
- Rich Red Blend with a smooth finish
- Bold dark fruit notes with hints of maple and spice
- This California wine is bold and robust