Apothic Inferno Red Blend is a bold, intriguing red blend aged for 60 days in charred whiskey barrels. This wine with a whiskey soul features notes of red and dark fruit, maple, and spice with a long, clean finish. This robust wine pairs well with gatherings or a roaring fire. This wine is best enjoyed at room temperature or in a whiskey-inspired wine cocktail. Apothic Inferno Red Blend offers a truly unique wine. Apothic has been a true original from the start, crafting bold wines with a hint of intrigue.

One 750 mL bottle of Apothic Inferno Red Blend Red Wine

Apothic Inferno Red Blend wine aged in whiskey casks for 60 days

Rich Red Blend with a smooth finish

Bold dark fruit notes with hints of maple and spice

This California wine is bold and robust