Appalachian Naturals Organic Cranberry Sauce
11 ozUPC: 0089777400037
Product Details
A traditional favorite made & grown organically here on the East coast. Excellent served with meats or mixed in your favorite hot cereal!
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
86.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cranberries , Water , Organic Evaporated Cane Juice .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
