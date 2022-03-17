Hover to Zoom
Appalachian Naturals Organic Tomato Puree
25 ozUPC: 0089777400031
Product Details
- Northeast grown fresh organic tomatoes packed in glass
- An excellent locally grown base for soups, sauces, and tapenades
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit20%
Vitamin C0mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vitamin A , Vitamin C , Organic Fresh Tomatoes , Calcium Chloride , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
