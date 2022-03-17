Nutrition Facts

12.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 20

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 5mg

Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 3g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0International Unit 20%

Vitamin C 0mg 25%