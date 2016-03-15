Appalachian Naturals Salad Dressing Gluten Free Ginger Miso
Product Details
From the foothills of the northeastern Appalachian Mountains comes Appalachian Natural''s #1 top seller for 7 years! Enjoy a perfect balance of ginger, sesame, and aged sweet white miso.
Excellent served over bluefin tuna steaks, spicy Asian noodles, or tossed with baby spinach and charbroiled steak tips.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Non-GMO , Sunflower Oil , Water , Ginger , * , Organic Miso ( Water , Brown Rice , Soybeans , Sea Salt , Sea Vegetables , Koji Culture ) , Rice Vinegar ( Water , Rice Beet Sugar , Salt ) , Sesame Oil , Xanthan Gum ( Vegetable Based Natural Thickener ) . * , Local Farm Ingredient .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
