Appalachian Naturals Salad Dressing Gluten Free Ginger Miso Perspective: front
Appalachian Naturals Salad Dressing Gluten Free Ginger Miso

12 fl ozUPC: 0089777400000
"Local Agriculture is Everyone''s Business®"

From the foothills of the northeastern Appalachian Mountains comes Appalachian Natural''s #1 top seller for 7 years! Enjoy a perfect balance of ginger, sesame, and aged sweet white miso.

Excellent served over bluefin tuna steaks, spicy Asian noodles, or tossed with baby spinach and charbroiled steak tips.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.5g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Non-GMO , Sunflower Oil , Water , Ginger , * , Organic Miso ( Water , Brown Rice , Soybeans , Sea Salt , Sea Vegetables , Koji Culture ) , Rice Vinegar ( Water , Rice Beet Sugar , Salt ) , Sesame Oil , Xanthan Gum ( Vegetable Based Natural Thickener ) . * , Local Farm Ingredient .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

