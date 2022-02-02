Ingredients

Chicken Breast, wheat flour, water, rice flour. Contains less than 2% of the following: sea salt, rice starch, corn starch, black pepper, leavening (cream of tartar, sodium bicarbonate) cane sugar, dehydrated garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, jalapeno pepper, potato starch, spices ( white pepper, red pepper) extractives of paprika, breading set in expeller pressed canola oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

