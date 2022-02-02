Applegate Naturals® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites Perspective: front
Applegate Naturals® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites Perspective: back
Applegate Naturals® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites Perspective: left
Applegate Naturals® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites Perspective: right
Applegate Naturals® Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

16 ozUPC: 0002531717656
Located in AISLE 26

Product Details

Humanely raised, no antibiotics ever, fully cooked, all natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3 oz
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium340mg15%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g0%
Protein10g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium237mg6%
Vitamin D0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Breast, wheat flour, water, rice flour. Contains less than 2% of the following: sea salt, rice starch, corn starch, black pepper, leavening (cream of tartar, sodium bicarbonate) cane sugar, dehydrated garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, jalapeno pepper, potato starch, spices ( white pepper, red pepper) extractives of paprika, breading set in expeller pressed canola oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
