Applied Nutrition 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse Weight-Loss Dietary Supplement Tablets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Applied Nutrition 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse Weight-Loss Dietary Supplement Tablets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Applied Nutrition 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse Weight-Loss Dietary Supplement Tablets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Applied Nutrition 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse Weight-Loss Dietary Supplement Tablets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Applied Nutrition 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse Weight-Loss Dietary Supplement Tablets

56 ctUPC: 0071036357284
Purchase Options

Product Details

Powerful natural cleansing & antioxidant formula 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse is scientifically formulated to cleanse your digestive tract and get rid of any excess matter that could be clogging your system.* In just days, you can experience increased regularity, reduced bloating and a flatter abdomen.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
28.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acai Cleanse Blend : Acai (Assai Palm) (Euterpe Oleracea) Extract (Fruit) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium angustifolium ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Litchi ( Lychee ) Extract ( Fruit ) , Mangosteen Powder ( Fruit ) Pomegranate Powder ( Seed ) . Cleansing Flush Blend : Cascara Sagrada Powder ( Bark ) , Slippery Elm Powder ( Bark ) , Ginger Powder ( Root ) ( Rhizome ) . Other Ingredients : Calcium Carbonate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Croscarmellose Sodium , Gum Arabic , Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More