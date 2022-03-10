Powerful natural cleansing & antioxidant formula 14-Day Acai Berry Cleanse is scientifically formulated to cleanse your digestive tract and get rid of any excess matter that could be clogging your system.* In just days, you can experience increased regularity, reduced bloating and a flatter abdomen.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.