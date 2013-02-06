Applied Nutrition Green Tea Fat Burner® Liquid Softgels Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Green Tea Fat Burner® increases your calorie burning ability in fast-acting Liquid Soft-Gels.* This product has been formulated to deliver a highly concentrated form of green tea extract combined with caffeine that has been shown to increase calorie burning, kick-start your fat burning ability, and supply powerful antioxidant protection.*
Green tea has one of the highest antioxidant capacities found in nature.* One serving of Green Tea Fat Burner® has more antioxidant potential than one serving of most fruits and vegetables.* Green Tea Fat Burner® delivers significant antioxidant protection in addition to weight loss support.*
- When used in conjunction with a reduced calorie diet and exercise, this product can help you achieve your weight loss goals*
- Green Tea Extract delivers a wide range of health-promoting nutrients, including superior levels of EGCG, the most powerful and most abundant antioxidant found in tea leaves*
- Vitality Boost: a blend of botanicals that contribute beneficial phytonutrients*
- Antioxidant Boost: a combination of nutrient-dense “super fruits” that help to protect against cell-damaging free radicals*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Tea Extract ( Leaf ) , Caffeine , Antioxidant Boost : Bilberry Powder ( Fruit ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium angustifolium ) Extract ( Fruit ) , European Elder ( Elderberry ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Grape Skin Extract ( Skin ) , Pomegranate Powder ( Fruit ) ) , Vitality Boost ( Eleuthero Powder ( Eleutherosides ) ( Root ) , Holy Basil Extract ( Ursolic Acid ) ( Herb ) , Mate ( Yerba Mate ) Powder ( Leaf ) , Schisandra ( Schisandra Chinensis ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Asian Ginseng Extract ( Root ) ) . Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Titanium Dioxide , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin , Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
