Applied Nutrition Longer Stronger Hair & Nails Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: front
Applied Nutrition Longer Stronger Hair & Nails Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: back
Applied Nutrition Longer Stronger Hair & Nails Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: left
Applied Nutrition Longer Stronger Hair & Nails Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: top
Applied Nutrition Longer Stronger Hair & Nails Liquid Soft-Gels

60 ctUPC: 0071036357517
Product Details

Longer, Stronger Hair & Nails Natural Beauty is More Than Just Skin Deep! Even the finest shampoo and conditioner won’t fix hair that’s starving for nutrients; and expensive nail polish will only hide dull, brittle nails. That’s because long, radiant hair and strong, healthy nails start from within. Longer Stronger Hair & Nails is a nutrient-rich complex that can help you achieve a naturally vibrant & healthy-looking appearance.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit150%
Vitamin C0mg167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Vitamin A Palmitate ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin E ( D Alpha Tocopherol ) , Biotin , Calcium ( Calcium Carbonate ) , Zinc ( Zinc Citrate ) , Copper ( Copper Amino Acid Chelate ) , Evening Primrose , Horsetail ( Equestium Arvense ) Extract , Gotu Kola Extract ( Triterpenic Acids ) ( Leaf ) , Hydrolyzed Collagen , Paba ( Para Aminobenzoic Acid ) . Antioxidant Bioflavonoid Complex : Citrus ( Citrus Spp ) Bioflavonoid Powder ( Fruit ) , Acai (Assai Palm) (Euterpe Oleracea) Extract (Fruit) , Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Pomegranate Extract ( Fruit ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Titanium Dioxide , Caramel Color , Silicon Dioxide , Red Cabbage Juice .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More