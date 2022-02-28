Hover to Zoom
Aqua Star Smart Seafood Sautes Sweet & Sour Shrimp
1 lbUPC: 0073114935669
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5of package (227 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol85mg28.33%
Sodium750mg32.61%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar22g
Protein10g
Calcium31mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium253mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Shrimp (Shrimp, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Sweet and Sour Sauce (Pineapple Juice, Sugar, Distilled White Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar], Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Extractives of Paprika [Contains Soy Lecithin], Xanthan Gum, Cayenne Pepper), Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Pineapple
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
