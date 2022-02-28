Ingredients

Shrimp (Shrimp, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate), Sweet and Sour Sauce (Pineapple Juice, Sugar, Distilled White Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar], Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Extractives of Paprika [Contains Soy Lecithin], Xanthan Gum, Cayenne Pepper), Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Pineapple

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

