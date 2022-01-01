After Shave for a Soothing Experience With Aqua Velva Classic Ice Sport After Shave, experience the coolness and freshness of ice sport. It keeps you fragrant all day long and comes in a classic, shatter proof bottle. This after shave lotion also firms and tones masculine skin. So, get ready to impress with this after shave. Aqua Velva gives you a fresh feel and the fragrance makes you cool and confident to begin a new day. Aqua Velva, known as America's first after shave, has been helping soothe, cool and refresh a man's skin since 1917. Handed down through generations, Aqua Velva is part of the longstanding ritual of a father teaching his son about the ritual of shaving. You Won't Find: Harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances. Made in the USA. To Get Started: Apply a little on the shaved areas of the face and rub in mildly.

Cooling sensation refreshes skin

Shatterproof bottle

Firms & Tones

Completes a clean shave