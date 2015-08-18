Aquaphor® Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Aquaphor® Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Aquaphor® Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Aquaphor® Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Aquaphor® Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment

3 ozUPC: 0007214001715
Purchase Options

Product Details

 

  • Temporarily Protects & Helps Relieve Chapped or Cracked Skin & Lips
  • Temporarily Protects Minor: Cuts, Scrapes, Burns
  • Helps Protect from the Drying Effects of Wind & Cold Weather
  • Dermatologist Recommended
  • Clinically Proven to Restore Smooth, Healthy Skin
  • Fragrance Free
  • Preservative Free
  • Touch-Free Soft Foam Tip for Convenient Application