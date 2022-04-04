Hover to Zoom
Arbor Mist Blackberry Merlot Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008210017923
Arbor Mist Blackberry Merlot is a full-bodied red wine blended with natural blackberry flavor. The refreshing taste of natural fruit flavors makes this deliciously sweet red wine perfect for poolside hangs and picnicking. Stay cool, serve chilled.
- A wine with the refreshing taste of natural fruit flavors
- Full-bodied merlot blended with natural blackberry flavor
- Perfect poolside or picnicking
- Best served chilled
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Merlot , Water , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Natural Flavors , Carbon Dioxide , Citric Acid , Potassium Sorbate , Potassium Benzoate and Potassium Metabisulfite ( To Preserve Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible