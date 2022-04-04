Hover to Zoom
Arbor Mist Cherry Red Moscato Fruit Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008210073912
Product Details
Arbor Mist Cherry Red Moscato is a light-bodied red wine blended with cherry, blackberry, guava, and vanilla flavors. The refreshing taste of natural fruit flavors makes this deliciously sweet wine perfect for poolside hangs and picnicking. Stay cool, serve chilled.
- A light- bodied wine with the refreshing taste of natural fruit flavors
- Red moscato blended with natural flavors of cherry, blackberry, guava, and vanilla
- Perfect poolside or picnicking
- Best served chilled
- 1.5L equivalent to two 750mL bottles