Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato White Wine Perspective: front
Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato White Wine Perspective: back
Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato White Wine Perspective: left
Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato White Wine Perspective: right
Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008210073856
Product Details

Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato is a light-bodied white wine mixed with juicy mango and luscious strawberry flavors. The refreshing taste of natural fruit flavors makes this deliciously sweet wine perfect for poolside hangs and picnicking. Stay cool, serve chilled.

  • Moscato mixed with juicy mango and luscious strawberry flavors
  • Perfect poolside or picnicking
  • Best served chilled

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium14mg1%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Moscato , Wine , Water , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Carbon Dioxide , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Potassium Benzoate and Potassium Metabisulfite ( To Preserve Freshness ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
