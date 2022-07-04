Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato White Wine
Product Details
Arbor Mist Mango Strawberry Moscato is a light-bodied white wine mixed with juicy mango and luscious strawberry flavors. The refreshing taste of natural fruit flavors makes this deliciously sweet wine perfect for poolside hangs and picnicking. Stay cool, serve chilled.
- Moscato mixed with juicy mango and luscious strawberry flavors
- Perfect poolside or picnicking
- Best served chilled
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Moscato , Wine , Water , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Carbon Dioxide , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Potassium Sorbate , Potassium Benzoate and Potassium Metabisulfite ( To Preserve Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
