Do you have 4 decades of Pop Culture Smarts? Get ready to pop in an 8-track, slip on some saddle shoes, and enjoy a Blast from the Past! Now's your chance to take a trip back through the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s and test your nostalgic know-how. You may be surprised at how much you remember - and how much you like, totally tried to forget! Spin the giant spinner to determine one of four categories: Hot or Not, Memory Lane, Hit Parade, and Dead or Alive. Fill up you bingo-style answer card first to win!