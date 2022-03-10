Argentyn 23 Professional Silver First Aid Gel
Product Details
Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel Works in 4 Ways to Help Minor Wounds heal Fast:
Reduces Topical Pain
Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel reduces pain quickly, taking the sting out of skin irritations.
Calms Skin Inflammation
Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel calms inflammation, reducing the swelling, redness and heat that often accompany minor skin wounds.
Fights Minor Skin Infection
Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel helps the body keep minor skin infection at bay, allowing minor wounds to heal quickly.
Promotes Healing of the Skin
By reducing topical pain, calming skin inflammation, and fighting minor skin infection, Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel helps skin recover from all kinds of minor wounds.
Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel
Argentyn 23 Silver First Aid Gel is the perfect alternative to conventional and herbal topical treatments, with these distinct advantages:
- Kid-Friendly*: Sting-free formula reduces topical pain, does not add to it
- Safety: Homeopathy has no known side effects
- Clean & Pure: No synthetic preservatives
- Non-Greasy, Transparent & Odorless: You''ll hardly know it''s there
For fast healing of all kinds of minor wounds, Argentyn 23 Silver Aid Gel relieves:
- Burning • Ulcerations (minor cuts and scrapes)
- Stinging • Itching
- Redness • Blisters
- Stiffness and pain from minor wounds • Bug Bites
- Minor Burns • Skin eruptions from acne, eczema or infection
- Bruises • Rashes
*with adult supervision
Indications for Use
For relief of these symptoms due to minor wounds and burns, cruises, ulcerations, sunburn, razor burn, scrapes, rashes, blisters, bug bites, and skin eruption