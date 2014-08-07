Hover to Zoom
Arm & Hammer Clean Burst Liquid Laundry Detergent
75 fl ozUPC: 0003320009330
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
The only detergent with the cleaning and freshening power of ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda, our laundry detergent delivers the clean you need. It leaves clothes powerfully clean and naturally fresh, and is designed to power out dirt and odors. Special, lower-sudsing formula rinses cleaner and is designed to work in both standard machines and today's energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models.