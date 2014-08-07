The only detergent with the cleaning and freshening power of Arm & Hammer Baking Soda, our Laundry Detergent delivers the clean you need. It leaves clothes powerfully clean and naturally fresh, and is designed to power out dirt and odors. Special, lower-sudsing formula rinses cleaner and is designed to work in both standard machines and today’s energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models. Special agents in the detergent trap the soil in the wash water, so it rinses away and doesn't redeposit on your clothes.

Powers out tough dirt and odors

Leaves laundry smelling Clean Burst fresh and clean

Clean rinse with low ­suds formula, works in standard and High Efficiency (HE) models

With the freshening power of ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda