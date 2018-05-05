Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Arm & Hammer Clean Scentsations Fresh Burst In-Wash Scent Booster
24 ozUPC: 0003320000417
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
This vibrant burst of fragrance brings to life crisp notes of floral freshness. Create your own blast of sparkle to enhance and lift your days.
- Long Lasting Freshness
- Safe for all colors, washable fabrics and load types
- HE Compatible
- Add to your washer before clothes for a scentsationally fresh laundry experience
- Revitalizing, long-lasting freshness plus pure ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sodium Chloride , Fragrances , Sodium Bicarbonate , Hydrated Silica , Dipropylene Glycol , Sorbitan Oleate , Colorants .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More