Arm & Hammer Clean Scentsations Purifying Waters In-Wash Scent Booster
24 ozUPC: 0003320097235
Product Details
Purifying Waters offers a sparkling blend of jasmine and lavender petals that meld with crisp ocean air. Enjoy a comforting warmth and long-lasting freshness.
- Deodorization plus Long-Lasting Freshness
- Safe for all colors, washable fabrics and load types
- HE Compatible
- Add to your washer before clothes for a scentsationally fresh laundry experience
- Revitalizing, long-lasting freshness plus pure ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda