Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Arm & Hammer Crisp & Clean Clean & Simple Laundry Detergent
61.25 fl ozUPC: 0003320000189
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
The only liquid laundry detergent with ARM & HAMMER Freshness is supercharged with OxiClean Stain Fighters, America's #1 stain fighter additive brand, for effective stain lifting and whitening. It removes over 101 tough stains, giving you whiter whites and brighter brights with a long-lasting fresh scent. It is a special, lower-sudsing formula rinses cleaner and is designed to work in both standard machines and today's energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models.