Arm & Hammer for Sensitive Skin Free and Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent
150 fl ozUPC: 0003320009471
Located in AISLE 22
The proven power of ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda is better than ever. Special, lower-sudsing formula rinses cleaner and is designed to work in both standard machines and today’s energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models.Special agents in the detergent trap the soil in the wash water, so it rinses away and doesn't redeposit on your clothes.
- For Sensitive Skin Laundry Detergent
- Gentle on Skin
- 50% More Ounces
- Free of Perfumes and Dyes
- Dermatologist Tested
- 2X Concentrated
- Fresh Burst Scent
- HE Compatible
- For All Machines
- 100 Loads
- Contains No Phosphates