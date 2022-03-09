The proven power of ARM & HAMMER Baking Soda is better than ever. Special, lower-sudsing formula rinses cleaner and is designed to work in both standard machines and today’s energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models.Special agents in the detergent trap the soil in the wash water, so it rinses away and doesn't redeposit on your clothes.

For Sensitive Skin Laundry Detergent

Gentle on Skin

50% More Ounces

Free of Perfumes and Dyes

Dermatologist Tested

2X Concentrated

Fresh Burst Scent

HE Compatible

For All Machines

100 Loads

Contains No Phosphates