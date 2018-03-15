Arm & Hammer Plus Oxi Clean Fresh Burst 5-in-1 Laundry Detergent Paks
Product Details
ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean™ with Odor Blasters 5-in-1 Power Paks offer 5 powerful cleaning benefits in 1: odor elimination, deep cleaning, whitening whites, brightening colors, with a powerful fresh scent booster. Odor Blasters is specially formulated to eliminate tough odors like body odor, sweat and musty towels by attacking them at their core, leaving clothes clean and smelling great with a long-lasting Fresh Burst scent. Get effective cleaning power with ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean™ with Odor Blasters 5-in-1 Power Paks. Our powerful formula is designed to work in cold and hot water as well as all machines including high efficiency (HE). Drop one in today!
- Works in all machines and at all temperatures
- No mess, measuring or spills
- Odor Blasters attack tough odors at their core to eliminate: body odor, sweat and musty towel odors
- 5 Cleaning benefits in 1: eliminates tough odors, attacks stains, whitens and brightens, with a boost of a fresh burst scent
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , C12-15 Alcohols Ethoxylated , Glycerin , Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid , Borax Pentahydrate , Sodium Hydroxide , Tetrasodium EDTA , Acrylic Acid Homopolymer , Sodium Chloride , Sodium Formate , Palm Kernel Fatty Acids , Citric Acid , Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate , 2-methylisothiazol-3(2h)-one and 1 , 2-benzisothiazol-3(2h)-one , Sodium Carbonate , Calcium Chloride Dihydrate , Alpha amylase and Mannanase Mixture , Protease , Liquitint Blue , Fragrance .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.