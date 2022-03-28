Hover to Zoom
Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks Fresh Scent Concentrated Laundry Detergent
40 ctUPC: 0003320094209
Product Details
ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean™ 5-in-1 Power Paks offer 5 powerful cleaning benefits in 1: Attacks stains, fights odors, whitens whites, brightens colors, with a powerful fresh scent booster. Powered by OxiClean™ Stain Fighters to remove 100+ stains leaving clothes clean and smelling great. Get effective cleaning power with ARM & HAMMER™ Plus OxiClean™ 5-in-1 Power Paks, designed to work in all temperatures and all machines. Drop one in today!
- Deep cleaning ARM & HAMMER™ detergent
- No mess, measuring or spills and works in both standard and high efficiency (HE) washing machines
- Removes 100+ laundry stains
- 5 Cleaning benefits in 1: attacks 100+ stains, fights odors, whitens and brightens, with a boost of a fresh scent
- Powered by OxiClean™ America’s #1 stain fighter Additive Brand* (*Based on units sold)