Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Stain Fighters Odor Blasters Fresh Burst Laundry Detergent
Product Details
Tired of stubborn laundry odors? Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean with Odor Blasters is specially designed to eliminte tough odors! Our formula doesn't just cover up odors...it blasts them away. Say goodbye to body odor, musty towels, and more, and leaves your laundry smelling clean and fresh! Plus, with the added benefit of OxiClean Stain Fighters, you’ll get superior stain lifting* in each and every load. Available in a long-lasting Fresh Burst scent.
- Speciallyformulatedforbodyodor,sweatandmustytowelodors
- Laundry detergent specially formulated to have long-lasting scent
- PowersoutdirtandodorsusingthepowerofOxiCleanStainFightersandArm&Hammer freshness
- Odor Blasters eliminates tough odors!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , C12-15 Alcohols Ethoxylated , Glycerin , Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid , Borax Pentahydrate , Sodium Hydroxide , Tetrasodium EDTA , Acrylic Acid Homopolymer , Sodium Chloride , Sodium Formate , Palm Kernel Fatty Acids , Citric Acid , Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate , 2-methylisothiazol-3(2h)-one and 1,2-benzisothiazol-3 (2h) -one , Sodium Carbonate , Calcium Chloride Dihydrate , Alpha amylase and Mannanase Mixture , Protease , Liquitint Blue , Fragrance .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More