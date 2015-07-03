Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Stain Fighters Odor Blasters Fresh Burst Laundry Detergent Perspective: front
Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Stain Fighters Odor Blasters Fresh Burst Laundry Detergent Perspective: back
Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Stain Fighters Odor Blasters Fresh Burst Laundry Detergent Perspective: left
Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Stain Fighters Odor Blasters Fresh Burst Laundry Detergent Perspective: right
Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean Stain Fighters Odor Blasters Fresh Burst Laundry Detergent

61.25 fl ozUPC: 0003320097241
Tired of stubborn laundry odors? Arm & Hammer Plus OxiClean with Odor Blasters is specially designed to eliminte tough odors! Our formula doesn't just cover up odors...it blasts them away. Say goodbye to body odor, musty towels, and more, and leaves your laundry smelling clean and fresh! Plus, with the added benefit of OxiClean Stain Fighters, you’ll get superior stain lifting* in each and every load. Available in a long-lasting Fresh Burst scent.

  • Speciallyformulatedforbodyodor,sweatandmusty­towelodors
  • Laundry detergent specially formulated to have long-lasting scent
  • PowersoutdirtandodorsusingthepowerofOxiCleanStainFightersandArm&Hammer freshness
  • Odor Blasters eliminates tough odors!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , C12-15 Alcohols Ethoxylated , Glycerin , Alkylbenzene Sulfonic Acid , Borax Pentahydrate , Sodium Hydroxide , Tetrasodium EDTA , Acrylic Acid Homopolymer , Sodium Chloride , Sodium Formate , Palm Kernel Fatty Acids , Citric Acid , Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate , 2-methylisothiazol-3(2h)-one and 1,2-benzisothiazol-3 (2h) -one , Sodium Carbonate , Calcium Chloride Dihydrate , Alpha amylase and Mannanase Mixture , Protease , Liquitint Blue , Fragrance .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.