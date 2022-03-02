Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Plus Fresh Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Plus Fresh Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Plus Fresh Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Plus Fresh Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Plus Fresh Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent

75 fl ozUPC: 0003320009341
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 22

Product Details

Sensitive skin that smells great, too. This advanced dye free laundry detergent is specially formulated to work in both standard washers and today's energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models and it as a fragrance designed and clinically tested to be gentle on sensitive skin. Helps eliminate tough dirt and odors all with a light, skin friendly scent that leaves clothes smelling great.

  • Dermatologist tested for sensitive skin
  • Works in standard and High Efficiency (HE) models
  • Free of Dyes
  • Baking Soda fresh
  • Hypoallergenic Fresh Scent