Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Plus Fresh Scent Liquid Laundry Detergent
75 fl ozUPC: 0003320009341
Located in AISLE 22
Product Details
Sensitive skin that smells great, too. This advanced dye free laundry detergent is specially formulated to work in both standard washers and today's energy conscious High Efficiency (HE) models and it as a fragrance designed and clinically tested to be gentle on sensitive skin. Helps eliminate tough dirt and odors all with a light, skin friendly scent that leaves clothes smelling great.
- Dermatologist tested for sensitive skin
- Works in standard and High Efficiency (HE) models
- Free of Dyes
- Baking Soda fresh
- Hypoallergenic Fresh Scent