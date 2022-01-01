Never go unprotected with the Armor All® Adirondack Chair Cover. Using the Zip It feature, quickly and easily secure and remove your cover with the convenient zipper that makes zipping it, flipping it, and dropping it as easy as 1-2-3. This cover is specially designed to guard your patio furniture from the elements all year long and has been engineered and tested for strength and durability. Don’t let the dependability fool you, this Adirondack Chair Cover is fabricated with trendy taupe piping trim so your patio will be stylish regardless of the weather.

