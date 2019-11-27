Armor All® Air Freshening Protectant New Car Scent Wipes Perspective: front
Armor All® Air Freshening Protectant New Car Scent Wipes

25 ctUPC: 0007061278533
Product Details

Benefits:

  • Convenient car wipes for proven protection and shine by Armor All
  • New Car scent freshens your car interior Safely cleans vinyl, plastic and rubber UV protectant fights against cracking, fading, discoloration and premature aging
  • Adds shine to enhance the rich, deep look of your dashboard, console, door panels and vinyl, fabric or leather seats
  • Non-greasy and lint-free for a spotless clean