Harness the power of orange to clean your car with Armor All Orange Air Freshening Car Cleaning Wipes. These convenient orange scented wipes are formulated with an auto degreaser that powers through dirt and grime wherever you find it. Safe for use on vinyl, fabric, leather and more, the car interior cleaner wipes lift away dirt without drying, fading or damaging delicate automotive surfaces. Lint-free and non-greasy, these degreaser wipes leave behind only a matte finish that reveals your car's natural beauty. With Armor All wipes, you get trusted results for your car.

One 25 count canister of Armor All Orange Air Freshening Car Cleaning Wipes

Convenient, disposable auto wipes formulated with powerful orange cleaner from Armor All

Scented wipes freshen your car with orange fragrance

Degreasers power through dirt, dust and grime

Lint-free and matte finish for a natural appearance

Cleans the whole car—dash, vinyl, fabric, carpet, consoles, leather and more

Moisture Lock Lid keeps these car wipes fresh for one year