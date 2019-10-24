Hover to Zoom
Armor All® Original Protectant
16 fl ozUPC: 0007061210160
Purchase Options
Product Details
Your vehicle is exposed to dirt, grime and harmful elements like UV rays and oxidation every day. Count on Armor All Original Protectant to clean, protect, and help keep surfaces looking like new. Our proprietary formula cleans away dirt, dust and debris, fights aging, fading and cracking, while enhancing your vehicle’s deep rich look. Other products may call themselves protectant, but only one can call itself Armor All.
- Fights aging, fading and cracking
- Provides UV protection
- Enhances your vehicles deep, rich look
- Cleans, shines and protects plastic, vinyl and rubber
- Helps keep surfaces looking like new with a medium shine finish