Your vehicle is exposed to dirt, grime and harmful elements like UV rays and oxidation every day. Count on Armor All Original Protectant to clean, protect, and help keep surfaces looking like new. Our proprietary formula cleans away dirt, dust and debris, fights aging, fading and cracking, while enhancing your vehicle’s deep rich look. Other products may call themselves protectant, but only one can call itself Armor All.

Fights aging, fading and cracking

Provides UV protection

Enhances your vehicles deep, rich look

Cleans, shines and protects plastic, vinyl and rubber

Helps keep surfaces looking like new with a medium shine finish