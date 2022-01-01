Hover to Zoom
Armor All® Rectangle Patio Set Cover - Brown
114 in x 72 in x 30 inUPC: 0007690307804
Purchase Options
Product Details
Protect your patio set the Armor All™ way from harsh outdoor elements all year long. This rectangle patio set cover is made of high grade materials and is tested for strength and durability. Features durable elastic hem along the bottom, buckles, handles, double stitched bottom seams, stylish taupe piping trims and pocket air vents that reduce condensation and wind lofting.