Hover to Zoom
Armor All® Stackable Chair Cover - Brown
30 in x 27 in x 48 inUPC: 0007690307806
Purchase Options
Product Details
Protect your patio chairs the Armor All™ way from harsh outdoor elements all year long. This stackable chair cover is made of high grade materials and is tested for strength and durability. Features durable elastic hem along the bottom, buckles, a handle, double stitched bottom seams, stylish taupe piping trim and a pocket air vent that reduces condensation and wind lofting. Fits up to four standard stackable chairs.