Ingredients

Pork, Beef, Salt, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Natural Smoke Flavor, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Flavoring, Garlic Powder, Whole Mustard Seed, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More