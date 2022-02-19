Armour Hickory Smoked Summer Sausage
Product Details
Armour Hickory Smoked Summer Sausage packs a smoky, crowd-pleasing flavor. The delicious Armour sausage log is perfect for slicing. Made with pork and beef, this smoked sausage has robust hickory flavor. Slice up this ready to eat, precooked sausage and add it to a party platter. Enjoy the fully cooked sausage as a party food snack or add it to a sausage and cheese charcuterie board.
- Includes one 20 oz package of Armour Hickory Smoked Summer Sausage
- Hickory smoked sausage has robust flavor, making it ideal for snacking or party food
- Perfect for slicing, the fully cooked sausage log is a delicious addition to a cheese board or sausage platter for an easy party snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pork, Beef, Salt, Corn Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of Spices, Natural Smoke Flavor, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Flavoring, Garlic Powder, Whole Mustard Seed, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
