Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Home Décor
Wall Décor
Aromascape Asleep Lavendar & Eucalyptus Jar Candle
Hover to Zoom
Aromascape Asleep Lavendar & Eucalyptus Jar Candle
13.5 oz
UPC: 0075487041412
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20
Pickup
$
16
.
99
Delivery
$
16
.
99
Ship
Only 1 left
$
11
.
90
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Fragranced candle made with essential oils
Soy wax blend
Made in USA
Product Reviews