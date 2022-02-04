Aromascape Asleep Lavendar & Eucalyptus Jar Candle Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Aromascape Asleep Lavendar & Eucalyptus Jar Candle

13.5 ozUPC: 0075487041412
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 20

Product Details

  • Fragranced candle made with essential oils
  • Soy wax blend
  • Made in USA