Hover to Zoom
AromaWorks Harmony Room and Linen Mist
3.38 ozUPC: 0506028307481
Purchase Options
Product Details
Harmony’s blend of essential oils combines creating a calming, mood enhancing atmosphere to provide a sense of wellbeing and happiness. This rich, floral aroma pairs the soothing, calming Natural Rose with the balancing sweet Rose Geranium.
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.