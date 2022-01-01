AromaWorks Soulful Room and Linen Mist Perspective: front
AromaWorks Soulful Room and Linen Mist

3.38 ozUPC: 0506028307038
Complex and exotic, our Soulful Room Mist combines top notes of spicy Frankincense to give mental clarity along with fruity providing a deeply calming sensation to soothe whilst the fragrant base notes of Patchouli help to ease away fatigue.