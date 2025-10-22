Arriba Medium Fire Roasted Chipotle Salsa
Product Details
If you enjoy the smoky flavor of Chipotle with a touch of heat, try our Medium Chipotle Salsa. Selected chipotle peppers and tasty jalapeno peppers are slow-roasted over an open flame. They are mixed with a delicious adobo sauce, along with roasted fresh tomatoes, diced tomatoes, cilantro, onions, garlic, carrots, and spices for that rich, smoky, authentic Mexican flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Tomato, Diced Tomato, Water, Chipotle Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Cilantro, Dried Onions, Vinegar, Dried Garlic, Paprika Extract, Carrots, Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Spices.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More