If you enjoy the smoky flavor of Chipotle with a touch of heat, try our Medium Chipotle Salsa. Selected chipotle peppers and tasty jalapeno peppers are slow-roasted over an open flame. They are mixed with a delicious adobo sauce, along with roasted fresh tomatoes, diced tomatoes, cilantro, onions, garlic, carrots, and spices for that rich, smoky, authentic Mexican flavor.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Roasted Tomato, Diced Tomato, Water, Chipotle Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Cilantro, Dried Onions, Vinegar, Dried Garlic, Paprika Extract, Carrots, Sugar, Xanthan Gum, Spices.

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

