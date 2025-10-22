If you enjoy the smoky flavor of Chipotle with a touch of heat, try our Medium Chipotle Salsa. Selected chipotle peppers and tasty jalapeno peppers are slow-roasted over an open flame. They are mixed with a delicious adobo sauce, along with roasted fresh tomatoes, diced tomatoes, cilantro, onions, garlic, carrots, and spices for that rich, smoky, authentic Mexican flavor.