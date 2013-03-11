Arriba! Medium Red Salsa is for salsa lovers looking for a rich, fresh, grilled taste with a little extra zing. Jalapeno Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes are fire-roasted over an open flame to make traditional, authentic Mexican Salsa. Cilantro, Onions, Garlic and spices are mixed in to create a zesty salsa you can’t resist. Perfect for dipping or as a special ingredient to enhance the taste of your dishes (check-out our web site for unique recipes).

Selected Jalapeno Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh, all-natural vegetables and ingredients.

Fire-roasted over an open flame for that authentic, Mexican taste.

Gluten-free, fat-free, low carb, no artificial preservatives or additives.