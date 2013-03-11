Arriba Medium Fire Roasted Red Salsa
Product Details
Arriba! Medium Red Salsa is for salsa lovers looking for a rich, fresh, grilled taste with a little extra zing. Jalapeno Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes are fire-roasted over an open flame to make traditional, authentic Mexican Salsa. Cilantro, Onions, Garlic and spices are mixed in to create a zesty salsa you can’t resist. Perfect for dipping or as a special ingredient to enhance the taste of your dishes (check-out our web site for unique recipes).
- Selected Jalapeno Peppers and Fresh Tomatoes and Fresh, all-natural vegetables and ingredients.
- Fire-roasted over an open flame for that authentic, Mexican taste.
- Gluten-free, fat-free, low carb, no artificial preservatives or additives.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Tomato, Diced Tomato, Jalapeno Pepper, Water, Salt, Cilantro, Distilled Vinegar, Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Carrot, Paprika Extract, Xanthan Gum, Garlic, Spices, Sugar.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More