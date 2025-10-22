Hover to Zoom
Arriba Mild Fire Roasted Red Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0003390750003
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Potassium63mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Tomato, Diced Tomato, Jalapeno Pepper, Water, Salt, Cilantro, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Distilled Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Onion, Carrot, Xanthan Gum, Garlic, Spices, Sugar
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
