Arrid XX Extra Extra Dry Ultra Fresh Ultra Clear Aerosol Antiperspirant Deodorant Twin Pack
2 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0002260088677
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
STRESS STINKS! ARRID WORKS! With its maximum strength formula and convenient spray application, ARRID XX fights wetness and odors for long-lasting freshness. Arrid performs best when you need it most!
- 85+ YEARS of trusted protection
- MAXIUMUM STRENGTH PROTECTION: Convenient application that sprays on dry
- SWEAT BUSTER: Decreases underarm perspiration
- ARRID EXTRA EXTRA DRY Ultra Fresh Aerosol performs best when you need it most