Arrow Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

750 mLUPC: 0083972800038
Located in AISLE 4

Arrow Creek wines capture the spirit of California’s wild landscape and renowned winemaking traditions. Our winemakers take inspiration from nature to bring you a wildly classic California wine experience with flavor that knows no bounds. Our Cabernet Sauvignon has dark berry notes and spicy vanilla undertones that are complemented by complex tannins.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in California
  • Received a Gold at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
  • Perfect addition to grilled steak, roasted vegetables or your favorite chocolate dessert
  • Berry and vanilla flavors