Arrow Creek wines capture the spirit of California’s wild landscape and renowned winemaking traditions. Our winemakers take inspiration from nature to bring you a wildly classic California wine experience with flavor that knows no bounds. Our Cabernet Sauvignon has dark berry notes and spicy vanilla undertones that are complemented by complex tannins.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Received a Gold at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition

Perfect addition to grilled steak, roasted vegetables or your favorite chocolate dessert

Berry and vanilla flavors