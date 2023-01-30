Hover to Zoom
Arrow Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
750 mLUPC: 0083972800038
Arrow Creek wines capture the spirit of California’s wild landscape and renowned winemaking traditions. Our winemakers take inspiration from nature to bring you a wildly classic California wine experience with flavor that knows no bounds. Our Cabernet Sauvignon has dark berry notes and spicy vanilla undertones that are complemented by complex tannins.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California
- Received a Gold at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition
- Perfect addition to grilled steak, roasted vegetables or your favorite chocolate dessert
- Berry and vanilla flavors