Arrow Creek wines capture the spirit of California’s wild landscape and renowned winemaking traditions. Our winemakers take inspiration from nature to bring you a wildly classic California wine experience with flavor that knows no bounds. Our Merlot is full of ripe strawberry and fresh raspberry notes with a silky texture and lingering finish.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Sourced from California

ABV 13%

Perfect addition to pizza, grilled mushrooms, or hearty pasta

Award-winning wine