Arrow Creek Merlot
Arrow Creek Merlot Perspective: back
Arrow Creek Merlot Perspective: left
Arrow Creek Merlot Perspective: right
Arrow Creek Merlot Perspective: top
Arrow Creek Merlot Perspective: bottom
Arrow Creek Merlot

750 mLUPC: 0083972800039
Arrow Creek wines capture the spirit of California’s wild landscape and renowned winemaking traditions. Our winemakers take inspiration from nature to bring you a wildly classic California wine experience with flavor that knows no bounds. Our Merlot is full of ripe strawberry and fresh raspberry notes with a silky texture and lingering finish.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Sourced from California
  • ABV 13%
  • Perfect addition to pizza, grilled mushrooms, or hearty pasta
  • Award-winning wine