Arrow Creek Merlot
750 mLUPC: 0083972800039
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Arrow Creek wines capture the spirit of California’s wild landscape and renowned winemaking traditions. Our winemakers take inspiration from nature to bring you a wildly classic California wine experience with flavor that knows no bounds. Our Merlot is full of ripe strawberry and fresh raspberry notes with a silky texture and lingering finish.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Sourced from California
- ABV 13%
- Perfect addition to pizza, grilled mushrooms, or hearty pasta
- Award-winning wine