Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Arrowhead Mill Garbanzos Chickpeas
16 ozUPC: 0007433347654
Purchase Options
Product Details
Chickpeas are also known as garbanzo beans. They are an excellent source of fiber and combine perfectly with a variety of seasonings to produce Mediterranean falafel, creative soups and nutritious salads.
- Excellent source of Fiber
- Good Source of Iron
- 9g of Protein per serving
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber8g32%
Sugar5g
Protein9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Chickpeas ( Garbanzo Beans )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More