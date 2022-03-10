Arrowhead Mills Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Mix Perspective: front
Arrowhead Mills Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Mix

20 ozUPC: 0007433368438
Product Details

Arrowhead Mills brings Gluten Free All Purpose Baking Mix,  the awesome goodness of the land to your table and they're real proud of it.

  • It's Simple: No Short-Cuts, Just 100% Commitment to Quality
  • Made With Organic Rice Flour
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher
  • Low Fat

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16%
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Flour , Whole Grain Sorghum Flour , Whole Grain Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch Flour , Inulin , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Calcium Carbonate , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin D , Thiamine Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible