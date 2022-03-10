Ingredients

Rice Flour , Whole Grain Sorghum Flour , Whole Grain Rice Flour , Tapioca Starch Flour , Inulin , Leavening ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda , Monocalcium Phosphate ) , Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Calcium Carbonate , Ferrous Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin D , Thiamine Mononitrate [ Vitamin B1 ] , Riboflavin [ Vitamin B2 ] , Folic Acid ) , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

