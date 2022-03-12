Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Gluten-Free Pancake & Waffle Mix
26 ozUPC: 0007433368515
Product Details
We bring Arrowhead Mills Gluten-Free Pancake & Waffle Mix, the awesome goodness of the land to your table and we're real proud of it.
- It's Simple: No Short-Cuts,
- Just 100% Commitment To Quality
- Certified Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Good Source of Calcium
- New Improved Taste!
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup mix (46 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium140mg10%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Rice Flour, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Baking Powder (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch), Organic Corn Flour, Organic Vanilla Flavor, Sea Salt, Xanthan Gum, Organic Cinnamon
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
