Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (36 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 1.92% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 28g 10.18% Dietary Fiber 5g 17.86% Sugar 0g

Protein 4g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%