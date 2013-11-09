Hover to Zoom
Arrowhead Mills Gluten Free Popcorn
28 ozUPC: 0007433347665
Product Details
Popcorn is a traditional favorite among young and old. This organic yellow variety can be popped and made into popcorn balls.
- 36G Whole Grains Per Serving
- Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Yellow Popcorn
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible